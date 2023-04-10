TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

915 FPUS54 KLCH 100745

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

TXZ180-102215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-102215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ515-102215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ615-102215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ516-102215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ616-102215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-102215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ260-102215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ261-102215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ262-102215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

245 AM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

