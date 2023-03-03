TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

608 FPUS54 KLCH 030929

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

TXZ180-032215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-032215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-032215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ216-032215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-032215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-032215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-032215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-032215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

329 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

