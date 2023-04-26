TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

030 FPUS54 KHGX 260758

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

TXZ211-261500-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-261500-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-261500-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-261500-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-261500-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-261500-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-261500-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-261500-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-261500-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-261500-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-261500-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-261500-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-261500-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-261500-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-261500-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-261500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-261500-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-261500-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-261500-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-261500-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-261500-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-261500-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ226-261500-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-261500-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-261500-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-261500-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ337-261500-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-261500-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-261500-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-261500-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-261500-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-261500-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-261500-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather