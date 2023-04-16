TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

TXZ211-161600-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-161600-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-161600-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-161600-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-161600-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-161600-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-161600-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ238-161600-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-161600-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ213-161600-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-161600-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-161600-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-161600-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-161600-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-161600-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-161600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-161600-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-161600-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-161600-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-161600-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-161600-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-161600-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ226-161600-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ300-161600-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-161600-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-161600-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-161600-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-161600-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-161600-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-161600-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-161600-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-161600-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ439-161600-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

