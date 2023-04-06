TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

106 FPUS54 KHGX 060713

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TXZ211-062100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-062100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-062100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-062100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-062100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-062100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-062100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-062100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-062100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-062100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-062100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ235-062100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ200-062100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-062100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ236-062100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Showers likely. A

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-062100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-062100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-062100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-062100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-062100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-062100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-062100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-062100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-062100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Showers likely. A

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-062100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-062100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-062100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-062100-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ436-062100-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-062100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-062100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-062100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers after midnight, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather