TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023 _____ 400 FPUS54 KHGX 040743 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 TXZ211-042100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ237-042100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ196-042100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ195-042100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ214-042100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ210-042100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ227-042100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ238-042100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ198-042100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ213-042100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ163-042100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ235-042100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ200-042100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-042100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ236-042100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ199-042100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ179-042100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ178-042100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ164-042100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ177-042100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ212-042100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ197-042100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ226-042100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ300-042100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ313-042100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ338-042100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ337-042100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ336-042100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ335-042100- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-042100- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-042100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-042100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ439-042100- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather