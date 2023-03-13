TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023 _____ 960 FPUS54 KHGX 130758 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 TXZ211-132100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ237-132100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ196-132100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ195-132100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ214-132100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ210-132100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-132100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ238-132100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ198-132100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ213-132100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ163-132100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ235-132100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ200-132100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ176-132100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ236-132100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ199-132100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ179-132100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ178-132100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ164-132100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ177-132100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ212-132100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ197-132100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ226-132100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ300-132100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ313-132100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ338-132100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ337-132100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ336-132100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ335-132100- Coastal Jackson- 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ436-132100- Matagorda Islands- 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ437-132100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ438-132100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ439-132100- Bolivar Peninsula- 258 AM CDT Mon Mar 13 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$