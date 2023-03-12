TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a slight chance of showers

this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bolivar Peninsula-

342 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

