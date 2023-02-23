TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

TXZ211-232200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

morning, then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-232200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-232200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this morning,

then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ195-232200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this morning, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-232200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-232200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this morning,

then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-232200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-232200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-232200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-232200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this morning, then becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-232200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

morning, then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-232200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-232200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-232200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

morning, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-232200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ199-232200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this morning,

then becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-232200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this morning, then becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-232200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this morning,

then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-232200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this morning,

then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-232200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

morning, then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-232200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-232200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

morning, then becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-232200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-232200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ313-232200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ338-232200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-232200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-232200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-232200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-232200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ437-232200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-232200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of dense fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-232200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

