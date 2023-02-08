TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ 902 FPUS54 KHGX 080828 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TXZ211-082200- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ237-082200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ196-082200- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ195-082200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ214-082200- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ210-082200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this morning, then becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ227-082200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ238-082200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ198-082200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ213-082200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ163-082200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ235-082200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ200-082200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ176-082200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ236-082200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ199-082200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ179-082200- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ178-082200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ164-082200- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ177-082200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ212-082200- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ197-082200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ226-082200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ300-082200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ313-082200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ338-082200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ337-082200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ336-082200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ335-082200- Coastal Jackson- 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ436-082200- Matagorda Islands- 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ437-082200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ438-082200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ439-082200- Bolivar Peninsula- 228 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 