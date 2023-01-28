TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ439-282200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

