TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ 717 FPUS54 KFWD 080803 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 TXZ119-082115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-082115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-082115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-082115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-082115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-082115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-082115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ092-082115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-082115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-082115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-082115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-082115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-082115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-082115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-082115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-082115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-082115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-082115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-082115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-082115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-082115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-082115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-082115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-082115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-082115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-082115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-082115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-082115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-082115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-082115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-082115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-082115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-082115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-082115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-082115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-082115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-082115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-082115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-082115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-082115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-082115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ123-082115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ107-082115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-082115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-082115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ094-082115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 303 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather