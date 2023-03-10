TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ 571 FPUS54 KFWD 100909 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 TXZ119-102215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ118-102215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-102215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-102215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-102215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-102215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-102215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-102215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-102215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ102-102215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-102215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-102215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-102215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-102215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ117-102215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-102215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-102215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-102215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-102215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-102215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-102215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-102215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-102215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-102215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-102215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-102215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-102215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ145-102215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-102215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-102215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-102215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-102215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-102215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-102215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-102215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-102215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-102215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-102215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-102215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-102215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-102215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-102215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-102215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ106-102215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ095-102215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ094-102215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 309 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather