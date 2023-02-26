TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

TXZ119-261015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers and drizzle in the evening, then showers and drizzle

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-261015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers, drizzle likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 45 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ159-261015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the

evening, then drizzle likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ158-261015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-261015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance

of drizzle. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers and drizzle in the evening, then showers and drizzle

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-261015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance

of drizzle. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Drizzle likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 45 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ093-261015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Drizzle likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-261015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, drizzle with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers,

drizzle with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-261015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, drizzle with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers, thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-261015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5

mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance

of drizzle. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, drizzle with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers,

drizzle with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and small hail.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ101-261015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of drizzle. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, drizzle with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers, a

slight chance of thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ100-261015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of drizzle. Patchy fog. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, drizzle likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and small hail. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-261015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of sprinkles. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers, drizzle likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-261015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog

in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, drizzle likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and drizzle

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-261015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers, drizzle likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers, drizzle with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 45 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ131-261015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers and

drizzle likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and

drizzle after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

TXZ132-261015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers, drizzle with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ130-261015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers and drizzle likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

TXZ129-261015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers, drizzle likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

chance of sprinkles after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph

are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

TXZ141-261015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers and drizzle likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and drizzle after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-261015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, drizzle

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Breezy and less humid with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-261015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, drizzle

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-261015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and drizzle. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-261015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers, drizzle with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ144-261015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers and drizzle in the evening, then showers and drizzle

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ133-261015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers and drizzle in the evening, then showers and drizzle

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-261015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, drizzle with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

drizzle likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-261015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, drizzle with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

drizzle likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-261015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog

in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much warmer. More

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then drizzle likely

with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-261015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Much warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of drizzle in

the evening, then a chance of drizzle after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-261015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Much warmer. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ174-261015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-261015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ162-261015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-261015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and drizzle

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-261015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-261015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a chance of showers and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-261015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then drizzle

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ121-261015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, drizzle with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

drizzle likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ120-261015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers and drizzle in the evening,

then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ105-261015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance

of drizzle. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers and drizzle in the evening,

then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-261015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then showers and

drizzle likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-261015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, drizzle with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

drizzle likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ106-261015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers and drizzle in the evening,

then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ095-261015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers and drizzle in the evening,

then showers and drizzle likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ094-261015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

1257 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

sprinkles in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers and drizzle in the evening, then showers and drizzle

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

