TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

_____

099 FPUS54 KFWD 230900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

TXZ119-232215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-232215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-232215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as warm with highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-232215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-232215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-232215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-232215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-232215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-232215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-232215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ101-232215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-232215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-232215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ116-232215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ117-232215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-232215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-232215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-232215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-232215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-232215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ142-232215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-232215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy,

cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-232215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ143-232215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ144-232215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-232215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-232215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-232215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-232215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-232215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-232215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-232215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ175-232215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-232215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-232215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-232215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-232215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-232215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-232215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-232215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-232215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-232215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ107-232215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-232215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-232215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ094-232215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather