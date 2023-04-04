TX Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Cooler with sunshine;69;43;ENE;12;15%;9%;9 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;41;E;13;13%;9%;9 Alice;A heavy thunderstorm;78;55;NNE;13;77%;96%;3 Alpine;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;43;SE;8;9%;0%;10 Amarillo;Partly sunny;56;32;ESE;10;32%;9%;8 Angleton;A gusty thunderstorm;80;58;ENE;10;81%;100%;2 Arlington;Cooler;71;49;NNE;14;27%;11%;8 Austin;A thunderstorm;77;53;NNE;10;40%;85%;5 Austin Bergstrom;A thunderstorm;77;54;NNE;14;46%;93%;4 Bay;A gusty thunderstorm;79;57;NE;10;84%;99%;2 Beaumont;Heavy thunderstorms;81;60;E;11;83%;100%;2 Beeville;A heavy thunderstorm;75;55;NNE;11;71%;100%;2 Borger;Partly sunny;57;34;ESE;8;32%;9%;8 Bowie;Sunny and cooler;65;44;NE;12;29%;11%;8 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;43;ENE;10;19%;10%;8 Brenham;Heavy thunderstorms;73;52;NNE;9;77%;100%;2 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;43;NNE;11;26%;10%;8 Brownsville;A strong t-storm;88;67;NE;14;76%;77%;2 Brownwood;Partly sunny, cooler;72;44;NE;12;16%;10%;9 Burnet;Cooler;76;48;NE;12;26%;25%;8 Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;58;26;E;11;30%;10%;8 Castroville;Not as warm;81;54;NE;12;27%;44%;8 Childress;Breezy in the a.m.;61;38;E;12;22%;10%;8 Cleburne;Cooler;71;47;NNE;14;30%;11%;8 College Station;A heavy thunderstorm;71;52;NNE;10;63%;100%;2 Comanche;Cooler;72;46;NE;12;19%;12%;9 Conroe;Heavy thunderstorms;75;54;N;9;80%;100%;2 Corpus Christi;A heavy thunderstorm;81;60;NNE;15;76%;99%;2 Corsicana;A heavy thunderstorm;73;49;NNE;12;45%;62%;8 Cotulla;Cooler;84;58;ENE;13;31%;70%;8 Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;52;26;ESE;9;35%;7%;8 Dallas Love;Not as warm;72;49;NNE;13;30%;11%;8 Dallas Redbird;Not as warm;71;49;NNE;13;29%;11%;8 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and cooler;71;48;NNE;18;28%;10%;8 Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;45;NNE;11;26%;11%;8 Del Rio;Not as hot;83;56;ESE;12;11%;20%;9 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Not as warm;82;52;E;13;10%;21%;9 Denton;Partly sunny, cooler;69;44;NNE;14;31%;10%;8 Dryden;Cooler but pleasant;75;51;E;13;10%;11%;9 Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;52;28;ESE;8;38%;8%;8 Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;59;N;9;75%;75%;3 El Paso;Plenty of sun;64;42;NE;6;11%;0%;9 Ellington;A gusty thunderstorm;79;58;E;12;80%;100%;2 Falfurrias;A strong t-storm;82;56;NNE;10;74%;99%;3 Fort Hood;Cooler but pleasant;73;48;NNE;13;32%;22%;9 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, cooler;71;48;NNE;14;28%;10%;8 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, cooler;69;45;NNE;15;29%;10%;8 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, cooler;71;48;NNE;15;27%;10%;8 Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler;71;46;NNE;14;29%;11%;8 Fredericksburg;Cooler;74;47;NE;13;21%;29%;9 Gainesville;Sunny and cooler;67;43;NNE;13;32%;10%;8 Galveston;A gusty thunderstorm;80;62;ENE;12;81%;99%;2 Gatesville;Cooler;74;47;NNE;11;30%;14%;9 Georgetown;Not as warm;76;50;NNE;12;37%;44%;7 Giddings;Heavy thunderstorms;71;50;NNE;9;68%;100%;3 Gilmer;A heavy thunderstorm;71;50;N;8;63%;64%;4 Graham;Sunny and cooler;67;41;NE;11;22%;10%;8 Granbury;Cooler;71;44;NNE;12;28%;10%;8 Grand Prairie;Not as warm;72;49;NNE;14;27%;11%;8 Greenville;Not as warm;70;46;N;13;48%;15%;8 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and cooler;58;44;WSW;19;11%;0%;9 Hamilton;Cooler;73;45;NNE;13;22%;14%;9 Harlingen;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;64;NE;12;79%;73%;2 Hearne;A heavy thunderstorm;72;50;NNE;10;57%;85%;3 Hebbronville;A strong t-storm;78;56;NNE;11;69%;92%;3 Henderson;A heavy thunderstorm;74;53;N;8;63%;94%;7 Hereford;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;27;SSE;7;28%;8%;8 Hillsboro;Cooler;73;48;NNE;13;38%;12%;9 Hondo;Windy, not as warm;81;51;NE;15;24%;32%;8 Houston;A gusty thunderstorm;77;58;NE;12;77%;100%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);A gusty thunderstorm;76;59;ENE;13;78%;100%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A gusty thunderstorm;78;59;NE;15;74%;100%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A gusty thunderstorm;76;59;NE;12;80%;100%;2 Houston Clover;A gusty thunderstorm;79;59;ENE;12;77%;100%;2 Houston Hooks;Heavy thunderstorms;78;56;N;9;77%;100%;2 Houston Hull;A gusty thunderstorm;79;59;N;14;77%;100%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Drenching t-storms;75;56;NNE;12;81%;100%;2 Huntsville;Heavy thunderstorms;74;54;N;8;78%;100%;2 Ingleside;A heavy thunderstorm;80;60;NNE;12;77%;99%;2 Jacksonville;A heavy thunderstorm;70;50;N;8;69%;66%;6 Jasper;Heavy thunderstorms;79;57;ESE;9;83%;100%;2 Junction;Partly sunny, cooler;77;45;ENE;11;11%;14%;9 Kellyusa Airport;Windy, not as warm;81;52;NE;14;30%;44%;7 Kerrville;Cooler;75;48;NE;13;22%;30%;9 Killeen;Cooler but pleasant;73;48;NNE;13;32%;22%;9 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Cooler;74;48;NNE;13;32%;25%;7 Kingsville Nas;A heavy thunderstorm;81;57;NNE;11;79%;100%;2 La Grange;Drenching t-storms;74;51;NNE;10;73%;100%;2 Lago Vista;Not as warm;76;50;NE;9;34%;34%;7 Lancaster;Not as warm;71;48;NNE;12;34%;13%;8 Laredo;Windy, then cooler;86;60;ENE;18;33%;53%;4 Llano;Cooler but pleasant;77;47;NE;12;17%;18%;9 Longview;A heavy thunderstorm;74;52;N;9;62%;67%;7 Lubbock;Cooler with sunshine;62;36;ESE;11;15%;9%;9 Lufkin;Heavy thunderstorms;74;54;N;10;79%;100%;2 Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;59;N;10;73%;89%;3 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, cooler;74;47;NNE;13;36%;20%;9 Mckinney;Cooler;69;44;NNE;13;37%;11%;8 Mesquite;Not as warm;71;48;NNE;13;35%;14%;8 Midland;Sunshine and cooler;69;44;ESE;10;11%;9%;9 Midland Airpark;Sunshine and cooler;69;44;ESE;10;11%;9%;9 Midlothian;Not as warm;71;47;NNE;12;35%;13%;8 Mineola;A heavy thunderstorm;72;49;N;9;59%;61%;8 Mineral Wells;Cooler;70;43;NNE;14;21%;11%;8 Mount Pleasant;A heavy thunderstorm;71;47;N;11;62%;82%;7 Nacogdoches;Heavy thunderstorms;74;52;N;10;80%;100%;2 New Braunfels;Windy with a t-storm;79;51;NE;15;40%;90%;7 Odessa;Cooler;67;45;ESE;11;11%;9%;9 Orange;A gusty thunderstorm;82;63;E;10;81%;100%;2 Palacios;A heavy thunderstorm;79;57;NNE;13;83%;99%;2 Palestine;A heavy thunderstorm;71;50;NNE;8;63%;85%;5 Pampa;Partly sunny;56;30;E;11;37%;9%;8 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;57;28;E;9;30%;10%;8 Paris;A heavy thunderstorm;71;46;N;13;47%;57%;8 Pecos;Sunny and beautiful;67;43;ESE;6;11%;9%;9 Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;51;21;E;11;37%;10%;8 Plainview;Mostly sunny;58;30;ESE;10;22%;9%;8 Pleasanton;Cooler;80;55;NE;11;41%;44%;7 Port Aransas;A heavy thunderstorm;78;63;NNE;12;81%;99%;2 Port Isabel;Severe thunderstorms;81;69;ENE;14;85%;95%;2 Port Lavaca;A heavy thunderstorm;79;59;N;11;81%;100%;2 Randolph AFB;A thunderstorm;78;51;NE;14;35%;85%;6 Robstown;A heavy thunderstorm;79;57;NNE;13;79%;100%;2 Rockport;A heavy thunderstorm;79;61;NNE;12;78%;96%;2 Rocksprings;Cooler;74;47;ENE;16;11%;18%;9 San Angelo;Partly sunny, cooler;73;44;E;11;13%;10%;9 San Antonio;Not as warm;81;53;NE;14;30%;44%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Not as warm;79;56;NE;14;30%;44%;8 San Marcos;Windy with a t-storm;78;51;NE;16;43%;93%;4 Seminole;Sunny and cooler;63;33;SE;11;13%;10%;9 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;45;NNE;12;36%;10%;8 Snyder;Sunshine and cooler;65;43;E;9;12%;9%;9 Sonora;Cooler but pleasant;74;47;ENE;14;11%;12%;9 Stephenville;Cooler;70;43;NNE;12;21%;10%;9 Sulphur Springs;A heavy thunderstorm;71;49;N;11;55%;58%;8 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;44;E;11;12%;9%;9 Temple;Cooler;73;47;NNE;13;39%;28%;7 Terrell;A heavy thunderstorm;71;48;NNE;12;50%;58%;8 Tyler;A heavy thunderstorm;71;52;N;10;63%;65%;4 Uvalde;Not as hot;82;54;ENE;12;17%;31%;9 Vernon;Cooler;64;40;ENE;12;27%;10%;8 Victoria;A gusty thunderstorm;78;57;NNE;11;76%;100%;2 Waco;Not as warm;74;47;NNE;13;39%;18%;9 Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;61;N;9;75%;80%;2 Wharton;A gusty thunderstorm;75;56;N;10;82%;100%;2 Wichita Falls;Sunshine and cooler;62;42;ENE;13;28%;10%;8 Wink;Sunshine;66;42;ESE;8;10%;9%;9 Zapata;A strong t-storm;83;59;NNE;13;56%;92%;3