TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very warm;87;58;S;14;36%;55%;4 Abilene Dyess;Very warm;86;57;S;15;35%;55%;4 Alice;Increasingly windy;89;69;SSE;16;61%;19%;4 Alpine;Increasingly windy;79;48;WSW;16;32%;3%;4 Amarillo;Windy;71;46;WSW;26;31%;6%;4 Angleton;Areas of morning fog;79;69;SSE;15;76%;46%;2 Arlington;Very warm;85;66;S;12;42%;27%;4 Austin;Areas of morning fog;84;67;SSE;9;65%;27%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;84;67;S;12;68%;27%;4 Bay;Areas of morning fog;78;69;SSE;15;79%;45%;2 Beaumont;Areas of morning fog;80;68;S;13;76%;31%;2 Beeville;Breezy and very warm;84;68;SSE;15;68%;19%;4 Borger;Becoming very windy;75;50;SW;21;29%;6%;4 Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;84;62;S;13;38%;56%;4 Breckenridge;Warm, turning breezy;88;59;S;12;35%;47%;4 Brenham;Fog in the morning;82;69;S;12;73%;34%;3 Bridgeport;Very warm;85;64;S;12;38%;45%;4 Brownsville;Windy;84;71;SSE;23;70%;16%;4 Brownwood;Very warm;87;61;S;9;45%;41%;4 Burnet;Variable cloudiness;82;64;SSE;9;62%;42%;4 Canadian;Very windy;77;53;SW;18;35%;26%;4 Castroville;Fog in the morning;87;67;SE;8;63%;15%;4 Childress;Becoming very windy;79;56;SW;19;32%;26%;3 Cleburne;Very warm;86;65;S;12;45%;45%;4 College Station;Areas of morning fog;83;67;S;13;70%;15%;4 Comanche;Warm, turning breezy;86;62;S;13;41%;41%;4 Conroe;Areas of morning fog;81;68;S;12;71%;33%;3 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;83;69;SSE;20;76%;18%;4 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;67;S;15;56%;27%;4 Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;67;SSE;9;56%;7%;4 Dalhart;Windy;71;41;SW;25;30%;3%;4 Dallas Love;Breezy in the p.m.;85;67;S;12;43%;46%;4 Dallas Redbird;Very warm;84;66;S;12;44%;45%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;86;66;S;14;41%;46%;4 Decatur;Cloudy spells, warm;85;64;S;12;36%;43%;4 Del Rio;Warm with some sun;88;65;SE;9;50%;26%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;High clouds and warm;85;63;SE;10;55%;12%;5 Denton;Very warm;84;66;S;13;43%;45%;4 Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;86;58;SE;8;36%;26%;5 Dumas;Windy;71;44;SW;24;32%;3%;4 Edinburg;Windy and warm;88;71;SSE;20;64%;21%;6 El Paso;A t-shower in spots;66;44;WSW;13;51%;73%;3 Ellington;Increasingly windy;81;67;SSE;16;73%;33%;2 Falfurrias;Increasingly windy;90;69;SSE;16;64%;18%;4 Fort Hood;Very warm;85;65;S;13;56%;41%;4 Fort Worth;Very warm;86;65;S;13;41%;47%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Warm, turning breezy;85;66;S;13;41%;48%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Warm, turning breezy;86;65;S;12;41%;47%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Very warm;87;67;S;13;43%;45%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;S;10;63%;20%;4 Gainesville;Breezy in the p.m.;83;64;S;12;43%;71%;3 Galveston;Fog in the morning;75;67;SSE;15;79%;32%;1 Gatesville;Breezy in the p.m.;86;65;S;11;53%;41%;4 Georgetown;Areas of morning fog;84;67;SSE;12;66%;41%;4 Giddings;Areas of morning fog;80;66;S;11;76%;18%;3 Gilmer;Variable cloudiness;83;67;S;10;57%;16%;4 Graham;Warm, turning breezy;87;60;S;12;36%;56%;4 Granbury;Warm, turning breezy;86;64;S;13;43%;58%;4 Grand Prairie;Breezy in the p.m.;86;66;S;12;42%;45%;4 Greenville;Breezy and very warm;82;67;S;15;53%;26%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;63;38;W;29;49%;55%;5 Hamilton;Warm, turning breezy;86;64;S;13;44%;41%;4 Harlingen;Very windy;87;70;SSE;25;65%;17%;4 Hearne;Areas of morning fog;83;68;S;11;71%;27%;4 Hebbronville;Breezy and very warm;89;67;SSE;15;62%;18%;5 Henderson;Variable clouds;85;68;S;10;56%;15%;4 Hereford;Windy;69;45;SW;24;34%;6%;5 Hillsboro;Breezy and very warm;84;64;S;15;58%;59%;4 Hondo;Warm with some sun;86;65;SE;9;65%;15%;5 Houston;Areas of morning fog;81;67;S;12;74%;33%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;81;69;SSE;16;71%;33%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Areas of morning fog;80;67;S;14;77%;46%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;80;67;SSE;15;74%;46%;2 Houston Clover;Areas of morning fog;81;68;SSE;15;73%;33%;2 Houston Hooks;Areas of morning fog;81;69;S;11;73%;46%;3 Houston Hull;Areas of morning fog;81;69;SSE;15;73%;47%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;82;69;S;13;70%;33%;3 Huntsville;Areas of morning fog;82;70;S;11;68%;14%;3 Ingleside;Increasingly windy;77;68;SSE;17;77%;16%;3 Jacksonville;Variable clouds;82;66;S;11;68%;14%;4 Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;68;S;10;75%;16%;4 Junction;Very warm;86;63;S;10;57%;41%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Areas of morning fog;84;67;SSE;8;67%;27%;4 Kerrville;More clouds than sun;83;63;SSE;10;62%;41%;4 Killeen;Very warm;85;65;S;13;56%;41%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;84;66;S;13;57%;27%;4 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;89;69;SSE;16;65%;18%;4 La Grange;Fog in the morning;82;67;SSE;12;77%;18%;4 Lago Vista;Areas of morning fog;84;64;SSE;8;62%;27%;4 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;S;14;50%;27%;4 Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;SSE;11;56%;7%;5 Llano;Variable cloudiness;84;65;SSE;9;57%;27%;4 Longview;Breezy, warm;84;67;S;15;60%;16%;4 Lubbock;Increasingly windy;77;46;SW;22;34%;26%;3 Lufkin;Fog in the morning;82;69;S;11;70%;14%;4 Mcallen;Windy and warm;88;71;SSE;20;63%;22%;6 Mcgregor;Breezy and very warm;86;66;S;15;55%;27%;4 Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;83;67;S;12;47%;43%;4 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;83;66;S;13;49%;43%;4 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;83;52;SW;14;38%;66%;4 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;83;52;SW;14;38%;66%;4 Midlothian;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;S;13;51%;27%;4 Mineola;More clouds than sun;84;68;S;12;58%;16%;4 Mineral Wells;Very warm;87;61;S;12;38%;57%;4 Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the p.m.;82;67;SSW;13;57%;20%;4 Nacogdoches;Fog in the morning;82;68;S;11;71%;14%;4 New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;84;68;SSE;11;68%;27%;4 Odessa;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;51;SW;14;39%;72%;4 Orange;Fog in the morning;79;68;S;10;76%;31%;2 Palacios;Areas of morning fog;75;69;SSE;15;84%;46%;2 Palestine;Mostly cloudy;83;67;S;11;68%;27%;4 Pampa;Becoming very windy;74;51;SW;22;33%;26%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Becoming very windy;76;51;SW;21;31%;26%;4 Paris;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;S;12;54%;29%;4 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;83;51;W;12;38%;27%;3 Perryton;Windy in the p.m.;73;47;SW;22;36%;26%;4 Plainview;Becoming very windy;74;44;WSW;23;34%;26%;4 Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;87;68;SSE;11;66%;13%;4 Port Aransas;Areas of morning fog;71;65;SSE;14;88%;29%;2 Port Isabel;Windy;77;70;SSE;22;79%;16%;3 Port Lavaca;Increasingly windy;76;69;SSE;16;82%;27%;3 Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;83;67;SSE;11;68%;27%;4 Robstown;Warm, becoming windy;85;70;SSE;17;71%;19%;5 Rockport;Areas of morning fog;73;66;SSE;13;85%;15%;3 Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, warm;82;61;SSE;11;55%;41%;5 San Angelo;Very warm;87;62;S;12;39%;45%;4 San Antonio;Fog in the morning;85;68;SSE;9;66%;27%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;85;67;SSE;9;66%;27%;4 San Marcos;Fog in the morning;83;67;SSE;12;70%;27%;4 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;76;46;SW;16;41%;26%;3 Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the p.m.;81;65;S;13;43%;43%;3 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;84;52;SSW;15;37%;87%;4 Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;86;62;SSE;11;53%;41%;4 Stephenville;Very warm;86;62;S;12;41%;48%;4 Sulphur Springs;Variable cloudiness;82;68;S;13;54%;28%;4 Sweetwater;Warm, turning breezy;87;56;S;15;35%;86%;4 Temple;Warm, turning windy;85;65;S;15;59%;27%;4 Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;83;66;S;13;55%;62%;4 Tyler;Breezy and very warm;83;68;S;15;62%;15%;4 Uvalde;High clouds and warm;86;61;SE;8;64%;10%;5 Vernon;Increasingly windy;83;57;SSW;17;36%;90%;2 Victoria;Increasingly windy;80;68;SSE;17;76%;35%;4 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;85;64;S;13;56%;27%;4 Weslaco;Windy and warm;86;71;SSE;21;65%;20%;6 Wharton;Fog in the morning;79;67;SSE;15;79%;47%;2 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;S;15;37%;55%;2 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;81;51;W;12;40%;27%;3 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;SE;10;58%;13%;6 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather