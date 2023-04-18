TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

TXZ418-182330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ419-182330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-182330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ423-182330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-182330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-182330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ424-182330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

225 AM MDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Dennhardt

