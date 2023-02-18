TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023 _____ 929 FPUS54 KEPZ 181044 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 TXZ418-182330- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ419-182330- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ420-182330- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Strong winds with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ423-182330- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ421-182330- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Very windy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ422-182330- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Strong winds with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ424-182330- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 344 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$