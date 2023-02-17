TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

258 FPUS54 KEPZ 171021

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

TXZ418-172315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ419-172315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ420-172315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ423-172315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ421-172315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ422-172315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ424-172315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

321 AM MST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

