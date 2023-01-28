TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

159 FPUS54 KEPZ 281119

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

TXZ418-282315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

$$

TXZ419-282315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ420-282315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ423-282315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ421-282315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

TXZ422-282315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated rain showers. Isolated snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ424-282315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

419 AM MST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather