TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

TXZ343-242145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-242145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-242145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-242145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-242145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-242145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-242145-

Coastal Kleberg-

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-242145-

Kleberg Islands-

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-242145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-242145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-242145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-242145-

Aransas Islands-

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-242145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-242145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-242145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-242145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-242145-

Calhoun Islands-

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-242145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-242145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-242145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-242145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-242145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-242145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

TXZ230-242145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

313 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

