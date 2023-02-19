TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

_____

966 FPUS54 KCRP 190919

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

TXZ343-192300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-192300-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-192300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-192300-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-192300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-192300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-192300-

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ442-192300-

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-192300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-192300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-192300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-192300-

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-192300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-192300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ247-192300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-192300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-192300-

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-192300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-192300-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-192300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ231-192300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-192300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ229-192300-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ230-192300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

PH/BF

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather