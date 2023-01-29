TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

715 FPUS54 KCRP 290930

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

TXZ343-291030-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-291030-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-291030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ234-291030-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ239-291030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ242-291030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ342-291030-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-291030-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. East winds around 10 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-291030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-291030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ245-291030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-291030-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-291030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-291030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ247-291030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-291030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-291030-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-291030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ232-291030-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-291030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-291030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-291030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-291030-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-291030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

PH/HA

