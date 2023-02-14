TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023

938 FPUS54 KBRO 140956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

TXZ253-141700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-141700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-141700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ455-141700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy and very windy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to north 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-141700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-141700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ354-141700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-141700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-141700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-141700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower

60s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

More humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-141700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-141700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-141700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler and less humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ454-141700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy and less humid. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ451-141700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy and less humid. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

