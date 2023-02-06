TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

810 FPUS54 KBRO 060956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

TXZ253-061700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-061700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ355-061700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ455-061700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-061700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind chill values in the

upper 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind chill values in the upper 30s

in the morning.

$$

TXZ254-061700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind chill values in the

upper 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ354-061700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-061700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s in the morning.

$$

TXZ249-061700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill

values in the mid 30s in the morning.

$$

TXZ250-061700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind chill values in the

mid 30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s

in the morning.

$$

TXZ353-061700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-061700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values

in the upper 30s in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the

morning.

$$

TXZ351-061700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ454-061700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ451-061700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

