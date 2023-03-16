TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 _____ 672 FPUS54 KEWX 160805 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 TXZ192-162115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-162115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ183-162115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-162115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ187-162115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-162115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ190-162115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-162115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-162115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-162115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ224-162115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ228-162115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ184-162115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ209-162115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-162115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ188-162115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ223-162115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ207-162115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ191-162115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-162115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ189-162115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-162115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-162115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ225-162115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-162115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ171-162115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ217-162115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. $$ TXZ204-162115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ185-162115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ203-162115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ173-162115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-162115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ218-162115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 305 AM CDT Thu Mar 16 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather