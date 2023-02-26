TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

around 60. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

225 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

