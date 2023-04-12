TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

