TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

557 FPUS54 KAMA 260641

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

TXZ012-017-261200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ317-261200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ001-006-261200-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ002-261200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-261200-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 70.

TXZ003-261200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ008-261200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ004-261200-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ009-261200-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ005-261200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ010-261200-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ011-261200-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around

80. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ016-261200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ013-261200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ018-261200-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ014-261200-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ019-261200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ015-261200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ020-261200-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

140 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

