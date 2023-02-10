TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

204 FPUS54 KAMA 100812

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

TXZ012-017-110100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ317-110100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ001-006-110100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance

of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows 10-15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ002-110100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows 10-15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ007-110100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ003-110100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ008-110100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ004-110100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ009-110100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ005-110100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ010-110100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ011-110100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ016-110100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ013-110100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

$$

TXZ018-110100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ014-110100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ019-110100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ015-110100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

$$

TXZ020-110100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

211 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

