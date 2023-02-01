TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

533 FPUS54 KAMA 010756

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

TXZ012-017-011300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-011300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ001-006-011300-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers. A slight

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ002-011300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ007-011300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-011300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ008-011300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 19. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ004-011300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ009-011300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ005-011300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ010-011300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ011-011300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-011300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-011300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ018-011300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and light freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ014-011300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain

in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ019-011300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers,

rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ015-011300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ020-011300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

156 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

