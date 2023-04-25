The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm track will set up much farther south this week, when

compared to the late winter and early spring. This pattern

will direct waves of chilly air across the Midwest and into

the Northeast with areas of frost in the mornings. Despite

the chill, major flooding will continue on the upper part of

the Mississippi River. Showers will occur in northern New

England and the Great Lakes today with snow showers over

northern Michigan. As a storm moves along, snow will ramp up

over the Colorado Rockies, where 1-2 feet may pile up. The

same storm will cause rain to fall over some drought areas

in the central and southern Plains. Showers will develop

across the lower Mississippi Valley as thunderstorms turn

severe over parts of central and eastern Texas. Meanwhile,

west of the Rockies, warmth will build for much of the week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 100 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 8 at Tower, MN

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather