The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 9, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After days of heavy rain that produced flooding downpours

and intense rainfall rates in some locations, much of the

southeastern United States will experience drier conditions

today as the storm system finally moves offshore into the

Atlantic Ocean. However, showers and thunderstorms may

linger through the day within the Florida Peninsula.

Elsewhere, a cold front pressing through the Pacific

Northwest will be enhanced with additional moisture, leading

to a separate zone of heavy rainfall that could produce

ponding on roadways and even some areas of flooding through

western portions of Washington state. Most others will

remain dry, but a strip of showers will form from Minnesota

into Texas, with thunder likely along its southern flank.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 91 at Plant City, FL

National Low Saturday -5 at Boulder, WY

