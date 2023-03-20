The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 20, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An expansive storm will bring precipitation farther into the

western United States today. Snow is likely to spread as far

east as Montana and southeastern Wyoming throughout the day.

Rain will be the dominant type of precipitation near the

Washington and Oregon coastlines and into much of eastern

Washington state. Snow will also be prevalent around the

Four Corners with rain farther south. The center of the

country will be largely quiet, with just some flurries or

snow showers expected in parts of northern Michigan and

perhaps Wisconsin along a cold front. Much of the East will

also be dry, but a slow-moving cold front will bring the

continued chance for showers and thunderstorms to South

Florida, especially along the Atlantic coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 81 at Fort Lauderdale, FL

National Low Sunday -25 at Daniel, WY

