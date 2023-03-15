The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major nor'easter will finish in New England today. However, as blizzard conditions with areas of heavy snow diminish, high winds will continue to cause power disruptions and hamper storm cleanup. Travel will remain difficult as a result. Blustery and cold conditions are in store from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic as freezing air starts the day over the interior Southeast. Most areas from the mid-Atlantic to the Plains will be dry. In the West, areas of rain and mountain snow will spread northeastward as a storm with flooding rain finishes up in Southern California. This storm will bring heavy snow to the northern tier and severe weather to the southern parts of the Central states Thursday. Showers are forecast to dot the coastal Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 85 at Miami, FL National Low Tuesday -17 at Land O Lakes, WI _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather