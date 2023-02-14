The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As the jet stream bulges to the north and high pressure builds at the surface in the eastern third of the nation, temperatures will continue to trend upward today. Some areas may challenge record highs prior to the end of the week. As a weak storm rolls northeastward over the Central states, mostly rain and locally gusty thunderstorms are expected from the Plains to the western Gulf Coast. However, a narrow strip of snow will develop on the rain's northwestern flank. Meanwhile, a larger and stronger storm will gather energy and moisture in the West. The storm will produce areas of heavy snow from the Oregon Cascades to the Rockies and mountains of northern Arizona. Rain showers are forecast to dot the immediate Pacific coast and the deserts. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 83 at Zapata, TX National Low Monday -22 at Farson, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather