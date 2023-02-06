The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY There will be a few flurries across the interior Northeast through early today. Aside from that, the majority of the East Coast will remain dry. The Southeast will be mainly sunny in addition to remaining dry. The weather in the West will be a bit more unsettled, however, with periods of snow expected across much of the higher elevations of the Rockies. Mountains from Arizona and New Mexico up to Idaho and Montana can all receive a bit of snow. A bit of coastal rain is forecast for northwestern Oregon and western Washington before transitioning to snow in the mountains. Snow will then begin along a front extending into Minnesota in the afternoon. Farther south along the same front, rain is likely in Iowa. It will be rather windy across the Plains, especially from Minnesota to Missouri. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 85 at Marathon, FL National Low Sunday -16 at Williams Fork Dam, CO _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather