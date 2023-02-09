WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

908 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

Patches of light freezing rain are possible this morning, mainly

along Interstate-84 in Orange County NY as well as points north

and west. Little to no ice accumulation, if any, is expected.

Temperatures should be above freezing across these locations by

11AM.

If traveling outside this morning, be on the lookout for

any possibly isolated slippery spots on untreated walkways and

roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather