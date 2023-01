WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

811 PM EST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Widespread accumulating snow has ended with scattered snow showers

likely for the next couple of hours. Roads will continue to be

slick due to sharply falling temperatures.

