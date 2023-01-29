NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 708 PM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... Sharply falling temperatures below freezing will cause any water or slush to quickly freeze on area roadways and sidewalks tonight. This will occur this evening across central and northern areas, and after midnight across southern Vermont. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction. If you must travel, please use caution. Reduced speeds and greater distance between vehicles is advised. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather