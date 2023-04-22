WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

632 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Jefferson,

Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties through 715 PM EDT...

At 631 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Redfield to 8 miles southwest of

Highmarket to 9 miles northeast of Camden. Movement was northeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lowville, Highmarket, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, New Bremen,

Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons

Falls, Castorland, Constableville, Turin, West Leyden, Bellwood,

Rector, Mohawk Hill and Swancott Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4342 7553 4345 7568 4351 7571 4363 7595

4397 7554 4394 7515 4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 2231Z 226DEG 33KT 4362 7585 4354 7569 4344 7564

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY...

At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Fosterdale, or 11 miles southwest of Liberty, moving

north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Jeffersonville and White Sulphur Springs around 645 PM EDT.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

