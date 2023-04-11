WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 444 AM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... High pressure will settle across the Carolinas today while a weak cold front approaches from Quebec. This will support southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph across parts of the region. Drying fuels and lowering relative humidity values to 25 to 35 percent will lead to elevated fire weather concerns. A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather