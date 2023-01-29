WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1004 AM EST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...BRIEF PERIOD OF SPOTTY FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING... Spotty freezing rain will continue late this morning across portions of the North Country, including the Watertown area. The freezing rain is expected to be brief and spotty, with most areas changing to either rain or wet snow by midday. Untreated roads may be slippery in a few spots this morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather