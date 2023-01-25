WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 254 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches with a glaze of ice accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Monroe, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Heavy snow, mixing with rain, freezing rain and sleet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, and Allegany counties. conditions could impact the evening commute. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather