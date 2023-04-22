WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

528 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Oneida,

Broome, Madison, eastern Cortland, eastern Onondaga and Chenango

Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Liverpool to East Freetown to Conklin.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Binghamton, Rome, Cicero, De Witt,

Sullivan, Oneida and Lenox.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4346 7572 4244 7538 4232 7542 4205 7543

4200 7537 4200 7586 4323 7631 4321 7626

4322 7626 4324 7627 4320 7622 4322 7620

4327 7621 4320 7608 4315 7589 4333 7588

4348 7581

TIME...MOT...LOC 2127Z 263DEG 30KT 4317 7623 4256 7599 4203 7581

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Sullivan County in central New York...

East central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 529 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bushkill, or

14 miles east of Mount Pocono, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bushkill, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Bethel, Damascus,

Callicoon, Shohola, Tusten and Cochecton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

