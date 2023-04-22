WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

331 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Seneca

and northwestern Cayuga Counties through 345 PM EDT...

At 330 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lehigh Vallley Junction, or near Seneca Falls, moving north at 45

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Montezuma, Tyre, Cayuga, Lehigh

Vallley Junction, Throopsville, Magee and Cayuga Lake State Park.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 near 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4286 7662 4288 7686 4302 7685 4302 7657

TIME...MOT...LOC 1930Z 186DEG 41KT 4295 7673

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

