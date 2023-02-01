WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be across higher elevations of the Catskills and around the Tug Hill Plateau. Wind chills will be coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Broome county. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. across the higher elevations. Wind chills will be coldest Friday night into early Saturday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather