WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

842 PM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

up 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern

Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch

per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

