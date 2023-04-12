WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

507 PM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water

in nearby lowlands and outbuildings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening and continue rising to 7.3 feet early

Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.3 feet on 04/24/1996.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Schroon River

Riverbank

Flood Stage: 7.0

Observed Stage at Wed 4 pm: 6.6

Forecast:

Wed 8 pm 6.6

Thu 2 am 6.7

Thu 8 am 6.8

Thu 2 pm 6.9

Thu 8 pm 7.0

Fri 2 am 7.0

Fri 8 am 7.1

Fri 2 pm 7.2

Fri 8 pm 7.2

Sat 2 am 7.3

Sat 8 am 7.3

